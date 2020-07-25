American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Lessened by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,303 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in American Express by 163.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 327.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in American Express by 171.2% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.83.

Shares of AXP opened at $95.33 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.48 and its 200-day moving average is $103.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

