Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $17,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 1.1% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Amedisys by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,395 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $214.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Amedisys Inc has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $218.97.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.45 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Sunday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.93.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 23,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.32, for a total value of $4,108,974.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.56, for a total value of $1,580,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,081 shares of company stock worth $6,939,248. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

