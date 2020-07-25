Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Alumasc Group (LON:ALU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a research note on Thursday.

Get Alumasc Group alerts:

Shares of ALU opened at GBX 69.50 ($0.86) on Thursday. Alumasc Group has a twelve month low of GBX 0.69 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 133.45 ($1.64). The company has a market cap of $25.11 million and a P/E ratio of 10.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 73.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 86.79.

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; balcony and balustrading systems; premium waterproofing solutions for flat roofs, including green roofs, blu-roofs, and roofing support services; exterior wall insulation and facades systems; integrated rain to drain solutions; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.