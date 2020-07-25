Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Decreased by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,508.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,587.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,463.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,371.06. The firm has a market cap of $1,035.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,572.02.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

