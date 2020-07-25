Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $309,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $1,508.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,035.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,463.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,371.06. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,572.02.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

