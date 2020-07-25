Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 500,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,006,266,000 after acquiring an additional 265,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,508.21 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,587.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,463.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,371.06. The firm has a market cap of $1,035.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,572.02.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.