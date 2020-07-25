Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $94,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,631,000 after buying an additional 165,173 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Alphabet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,990,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,508.21 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,587.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,463.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1,371.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $1,035.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,572.02.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

