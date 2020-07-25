Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $90,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,508.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,463.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,371.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1,035.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,587.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,572.02.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

