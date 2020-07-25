Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Lowered by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 54.5% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,572.02.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,508.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,035.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,587.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,463.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,371.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

