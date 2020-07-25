Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.7% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,508.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,463.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,371.06. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,587.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,035.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,572.02.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

