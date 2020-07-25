Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) Senior Officer Alan William Mconie Sells 400,000 Shares of Stock

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) Senior Officer Alan William Mconie sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,322 shares in the company, valued at C$199,754.10.
The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.04 million and a P/E ratio of -79.39. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.92 and a 1 year high of C$2.83.
About Alexco Resource
Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.