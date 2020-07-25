Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) Senior Officer Alan William Mconie Sells 400,000 Shares of Stock

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) Senior Officer Alan William Mconie sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,322 shares in the company, valued at C$199,754.10.

The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.04 million and a P/E ratio of -79.39. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.92 and a 1 year high of C$2.83.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

