Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 7.25-7.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $7.25-$7.35 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($1.62). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $168.55 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $175.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

In other news, COO Lawrence J. Diamond sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $233,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,365,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 2,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.71, for a total value of $408,957.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,704,066.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,053 shares of company stock valued at $9,340,755 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

