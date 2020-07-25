Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

ALEC has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Alector from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alector from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alector in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Alector in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.60.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. Alector has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 556.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Alector will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $41,982.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $296,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,628 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,065.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,720 shares of company stock worth $705,733. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Alector during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Alector by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 55,190 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Alector by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alector by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,358,000 after acquiring an additional 93,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

