Albertsons Companies (ACI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ACI opened at $16.11 on Friday. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $16.50.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

ACI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.66.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.