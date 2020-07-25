Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,537 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,594 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $111.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $116.39.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $83,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,067,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,092 shares of company stock valued at $4,533,790. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

