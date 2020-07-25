Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AMG opened at $70.23 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $92.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average of $71.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $71,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,256.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.21 per share, for a total transaction of $652,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,530. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

