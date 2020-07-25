Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) vs. TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Financial Review

Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) and TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Info Service PCL and TELE2 AB/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Info Service PCL 16.84% 46.63% 9.85% TELE2 AB/ADR 4.64% 10.72% 4.72%

Advanced Info Service PCL pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. TELE2 AB/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. TELE2 AB/ADR pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Advanced Info Service PCL and TELE2 AB/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Info Service PCL 0 0 0 0 N/A TELE2 AB/ADR 0 2 8 1 2.91

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advanced Info Service PCL and TELE2 AB/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Info Service PCL $5.82 billion 2.99 $1.00 billion N/A N/A TELE2 AB/ADR $2.93 billion 3.45 $529.32 million $0.20 36.70

Advanced Info Service PCL has higher revenue and earnings than TELE2 AB/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

Advanced Info Service PCL has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELE2 AB/ADR has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advanced Info Service PCL beats TELE2 AB/ADR on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Info Service PCL

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited operates as a mobile phone network company primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 900 MHz; and in 2.1 GHz and 1800 MHz frequencies. The company also imports and distributes handsets and accessories, as well as distributes cash cards; and provides online data communications services through telephone landlines and optical fiber, as well as electronic payment services. In addition, it provides international telephone service, broadcasting network, and television broadcasting services for various channels, as well as insurance brokerage services. Further, the company offers IT, content aggregator, and billing and collection outsourcing services; call center services; and land and building rental services, as well as related facilities. Additionally, it provides Internet data center, and Internet and satellite uplink-downlink services for communications; and distributes Internet equipment; publishes business telephone directories and advertising; offers mobile contents; and provides online advertising services. Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

About TELE2 AB/ADR

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services. It also provides business-to-business telecommunication services, such as secure and encrypted connections, company-specific mobile network access points, etc.; cloud services comprising voice switching, data center services, business productivity solutions, etc.; and data connectivity, Ethernet connectivity, VPN services, and international IP connectivity services, as well as IoT solutions. The company serves approximately 17 million customers in 8 countries. It provides services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, and internationally. Tele2 AB (publ) was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

