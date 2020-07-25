ADOCIA/S (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) Earns Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of ADOCIA/S (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADOCIA/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of ADOCY stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $79.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.94. ADOCIA/S has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. Its proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed based on novel polymers, oligomers, and small molecules to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins.

