Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,187 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at $12,474,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Acushnet by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,821,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,577,000 after purchasing an additional 290,946 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 386.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 157,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 669,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 156,500 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Acushnet from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Roth Capital cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

GOLF stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $38.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

