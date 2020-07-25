AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Trading Up 5.7%

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.12, approximately 2,863,199 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 1,073,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1.00 to $0.69 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.36.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AcelRx Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adrian Adams acquired 100,000 shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $133,000.00. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 86,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 220,011 shares in the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.