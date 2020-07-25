Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ACSO opened at GBX 265 ($3.26) on Thursday. Accesso Technology Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,140 ($14.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 293.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 330.13.

Accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

