A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMKBY. Jefferies Financial Group cut A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank cut A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $7.64.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 1.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

