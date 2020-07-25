81,500 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Old Dominion Freight Line as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $2,099,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,045,000 after acquiring an additional 23,001 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $182.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $104.61 and a 12-month high of $190.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $987.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.15 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.