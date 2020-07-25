8,053 Shares in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Davita by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Davita by 4,010.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 43,515 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Davita by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Davita by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Davita by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 78,310 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Davita alerts:

Shares of DVA stock opened at $87.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average of $78.82. Davita Inc has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

In related news, Chairman Kent J. Thiry sold 5,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $437,560.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 283,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,003,895.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Diaz sold 5,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $473,833.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,882.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,109 shares of company stock valued at $989,903 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.