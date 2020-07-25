632 Shares in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 632 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 204,252 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $67,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 31,555 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $430.31 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $470.61. The company has a market capitalization of $206.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $428.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total value of $833,510.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,078,868.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,222 shares of company stock worth $21,292,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

