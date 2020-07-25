5,569 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Pool during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pool by 397.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Pool by 18.3% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $4,163,211.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,429,775.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $4,076,953.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 112,442 shares in the company, valued at $25,047,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.50.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $304.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.38. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $160.35 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

