5,504 Shares in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Bought by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,504 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,201,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,084,000 after acquiring an additional 94,230 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.97.

NYSE BK opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.08. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

