5,290 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,290 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.54. The firm has a market cap of $255.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 32.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.55.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.