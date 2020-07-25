5,000 Shares in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Acquired by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp bought a new position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,134,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $344,530,000 after acquiring an additional 93,111 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $9,224,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,204,000 after acquiring an additional 365,018 shares during the period. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $3,170,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NFG opened at $41.44 on Friday. National Fuel Gas Co. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $50.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.63.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.72 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 13.13%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 51.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

