4Front Ventures (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of 4Front Ventures (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of PCLOF opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. 4Front Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $5.00.
