4,877 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Bought by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,877 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $11,396,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,330,000 after buying an additional 13,799 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $55.75 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.49.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

