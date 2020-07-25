4,570 Shares in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Acquired by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.29. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion.

Otis Worldwide Profile

