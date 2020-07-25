39,464 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 39,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,999,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,830,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,300,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in DexCom by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,578,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $424,938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $328,893,000 after purchasing an additional 102,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,017,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 784,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,379,000 after buying an additional 199,106 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on DexCom from $361.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.86.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $421.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $402.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.25 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.28 and a 52 week high of $446.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 6,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.47, for a total value of $2,390,117.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.33, for a total value of $175,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,762 shares of company stock valued at $23,612,752 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

