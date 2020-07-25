34,474 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 589.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,384.6% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

SCHD opened at $53.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.30. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $59.56.

