3,367 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,884,421,000 after buying an additional 2,854,177 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,966,694,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,207,470,000 after buying an additional 2,709,735 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after buying an additional 12,217,997 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.54. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $214.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.