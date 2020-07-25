32,900 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 32,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $12,155,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $386.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.17. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $422.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.86.

In related news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,875 shares of company stock worth $10,180,690 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

