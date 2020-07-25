2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives $36.18 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.18.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 2U in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 2U from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,084,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 157,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,506.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,783,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $2,783,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 2U by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 2U by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of 2U by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 2U by 692.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. 2U has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.95.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. 2U had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

