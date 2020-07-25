2,350 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Purchased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Prudential PLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 426.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,128,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,934,000 after buying an additional 6,584,876 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,958,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,903,000 after buying an additional 2,377,638 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,755,000. Aozora Bank LTD. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $94,928,000. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,913,000.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $96.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.00. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $96.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

