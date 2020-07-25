205,900 Shares in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 205,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,312,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DELL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dell by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,729,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,260,000 after acquiring an additional 492,516 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell by 39.2% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,476,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,349 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in Dell in the first quarter worth approximately $220,177,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dell by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,371 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Dell by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,029,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 1,000 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,063,354.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 16,004 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $800,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 524,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,215,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 671,625 shares of company stock valued at $37,010,037 in the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DELL stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. Dell Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $62.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 141.86%. The firm had revenue of $21.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dell from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dell from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

