11,059 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Bought by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 374.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. S&P Equity Research decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $88.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.13. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $108.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.