1,102 Shares in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $191.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.15. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $195.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.21.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

