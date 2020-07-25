104,200 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 104,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.09% of Atmos Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 63,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $751,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.32 per share, for a total transaction of $98,320.00. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.32.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $103.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.31. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

