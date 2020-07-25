10,000 Shares in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Bought by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VKI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the first quarter valued at $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 23.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 58.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II alerts:

Shares of VKI opened at $10.80 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $11.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.