100 Shares in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 43.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 31.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.8% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW opened at $425.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.34. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $454.70.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 16,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.09, for a total transaction of $5,809,372.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,062,706.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $206,497.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 999 shares in the company, valued at $377,821.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,684 shares of company stock valued at $126,374,135 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.67.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.