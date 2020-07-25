$1.62 EPS Expected for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.66. CME Group reported earnings per share of $1.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $7.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CME Group.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra dropped their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on CME Group from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,233.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $218,884.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $168.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.30. CME Group has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.