$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) will report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mylan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.07. Mylan reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mylan will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mylan.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MYL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mylan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. Mylan has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $23.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,764,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,467 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 21.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,353,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,289,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,482,000 after purchasing an additional 499,230 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 76.9% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 7,287,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,305,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

