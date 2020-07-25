$0.84 EPS Expected for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) to post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Keysight Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $248,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $366,251.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 60,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 727,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,904,000 after acquiring an additional 135,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,155,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 92.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after acquiring an additional 73,467 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 25,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $96.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.89. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.47.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

