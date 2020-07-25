-$0.74 EPS Expected for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) will report earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($2.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.35.

TCON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $57,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $61,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $50,000. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

