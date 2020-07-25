-$0.74 EPS Expected for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020 // Comments off

Brokerages forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) will report earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($2.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.35.

TCON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $57,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $61,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $50,000. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

Read More: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.