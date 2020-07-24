Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Zynex in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.86 and a beta of 1.05. Zynex has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Zynex by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Zynex by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zynex news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

