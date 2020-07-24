Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ZFSVF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $375.15 on Tuesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $259.50 and a fifty-two week high of $447.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $357.56 and a 200 day moving average of $357.35.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

